Balochistan reports 25 new cases of novel coronavirus

QUETTA: Balochistan health officials have announced 25 more cases of COVID-19 in province in last 24 hours, ARY News reported on Sunday.

Total count of coronavirus cases in the province has reached to 15,669 after detection of 25 new cases in Balochistan, provincial health department said in a statement.

After 19 days’ space a patient of COVID-19 died in Balochistan in last 24 hours increasing death toll by the disease in province to 147, according to the health department report.

The health officials conducted 1023 tests in province in last 24 hours finding 25 positive cases of novel coronavirus.

Ten more patients were recovered increasing the number of overall recoveries in Balochistan to 15,305.

The health department has also reported 18 new infections of coronavirus in educational institutions soaring the tally of total cases in these institutions to 638.

Provincial health department earlier said that 98 percent coronavirus patients have recovered to health in Balochistan. The death rate by the disease remained at one percent of the total cases.

Sixteen more people died of coronavirus in the country over the past 24 hours, taking the overall death toll from the disease to 6,654.

According to the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC), 567 fresh infections surfaced when 32,062 samples were tested during this period, increasing the national tally of cases to 323,019.

Around 307,069 people have recovered from the disease so far across Pakistan with addition of 429 recoveries recorded over the previous 24 hours. The number of active coronavirus cases in the country stands at 9,296 from which 534 patients are said to be in critical condition.

A total of 4,074,024 tests have been conducted so far.

So far, Sindh has reported 141,713 cases, Punjab 101,559, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa 38,598, Balochistan 15,669, Islamabad 17,996, Azad Jammu and Kashmir 3,437, and Gilgit Baltistan 4,047.

