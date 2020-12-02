Balochistan reports 28 new cases of COVID-19, one death

QUETTA: Balochistan has recorded 28 new coronavirus infections and one death by the disease in the last 24 hours, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

According to a report released by the Balochistan Health Department, 28 more persons were tested positive for coronavirus in the province, bringing total number of infected patients to 17,215.

As many as 16,466 COVID-19 patients have so far recovered from the disease, while total 169 deaths were recorded with one more death due to the deadly virus.

“Two more persons detected coronavirus positive at educational institutions in 24 hours,” health department stated.

“Overall confirmed cases in Balochistan’s academic institutions have reached to 1026,” health department said.

The province has 95 percent recovery rate of novel coronavirus patients, while four percent active cases, health department spokesperson had earlier stated.

Pakistan has recorded fresh 2,829 COVID-19 cases and 75 deaths due to the virus in the last 24 hours.

In the past 24 hours, 75 more people succumbed to the disease, taking the death toll to 8,166. Overall 2,079 patients have recovered from the virus during the last 24 hours and 2,244 patients were in critical condition.

The total count of active cases increased up to 49,780.

According to the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC), with fresh inclusion of the infections in the country the national tally of cases now currently stands at 403,311.

A total of 35,197 tests were conducted across the country during this period. Total 3,45,365 people have recovered from the deadly disease while 5,584,976 samples have been tested thus far.

