Balochistan reports 29 COVID-19 cases, one death in 24 hrs

QUETTA: Balochistan has recorded 29 new coronavirus infections and one death by the disease in the last 24 hours, ARY News reported on Friday.

According to a report released by the Balochistan Health Department, at least 29 more persons were tested positive for coronavirus in Balochistan, bringing the total number of infected patients to 17,187 in the province.

As many as 16,404 COVID-19 patients have so far recovered from the coronavirus while total 167 deaths were recorded with one more death due to the deadly virus in Balochistan.

The province has 95 percent recovery rate of novel coronavirus patients, while four percent active cases, health department spokesperson said.

Pakistan has recorded fresh 2,458 COVID-19 cases and 67 deaths due to the virus in the last 24 hours taking total death toll to 8,091.

Moreover, 1,863 patients have recovered from the virus during the last 24 hours and 2,165 patients are in critical condition.

The positivity rate of COVID-19 cases reaches up to 5.9 per cent during 24 hours. The total count of active cases increased up to 49,105.

According to the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC), with fresh inclusion of the infections in the country the national tally of cases now currently stands at 400,482.

A total of 40,969 tests were conducted across the country during this period.

Overall 343,286 people have recovered from the deadly disease while 55,49,779 samples have been tested thus far.

