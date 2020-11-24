Balochistan reports 36 new COVID-19 cases, two deaths

QUETTA: Balochistan has recorded 36 new infections of COVID-19 in last 24 hours, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

“Four more cases reported in provincial educational institutions in last 24 hours,” Media Coordinator of Corona Cell in the province, Dr Waseem Baig said in a statement.

Corona infections count in academic institutions has soared to 976, the spokesperson stated.

Total death count stands at 163 as two more patients succumbed to the disease in the province.

The number of total cases of COVID-19 in Balochistan has reached to 16,846, according to the statement.

The ratio of active cases in the province has currently reached to three percent as the recovery rate of Covid patients has been 96 percent, Dr Baig said.

The provincial health department had earlier said that the positivity rate of COVID-19 hiked from 1.1 pc to 6.2 pc in the province in the current month with the second wave of COVID-19.

Pakistan has recorded fresh 2,954 COVID-19 cases and 48 deaths due to the virus in the last 24 hours, taking the death toll to 7,744.

Overall 1,389 patients have recovered from the virus during the last 24 hours and 1,751 patients are in critical condition.

According to the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC), with fresh inclusion of the infections in the country the national tally of cases now currently stands at 379,883, whereas, the active cases stood at 40,379.

A total of 39,165 tests were conducted across the country during this period. 331,760 people have recovered from the deadly disease while 5,256,120 samples have been tested thus far.

Amid a surge in Covid-19 cases, Prime Minister Imran Khan has convened a meeting of the National Coordination Committee (NCC) today to review the coronavirus situation in the country.

