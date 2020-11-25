Balochistan reports 45 COVID-19 cases, one death in 24 hours

QUETTA: Balochistan has recorded 45 new infections and one death by COVID-19 in last 24 hours, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

“Five more cases reported in provincial educational institutions in last 24 hours,” Media Coordinator of Corona Cell in the province, Dr Waseem Baig said in a statement.

Corona infections count in academic institutions has soared to 981, the spokesperson stated.

Total death count stands at 164 as one more patient succumbed to the complications by the novel coronavirus disease in province.

The number of total cases of COVID-19 in Balochistan has reached to 16,891 according to the statement.

The tally of recovered patients in the province has enhanced to 16,093, the spokesperson stated.

The ratio of active cases in the province has currently reached to three percent as the recovery rate of Covid patients has been 96 percent, Dr Baig earlier stated.

Pakistan has recorded fresh 3,009 COVID-19 cases and 59 deaths due to the virus in the last 24 hours.

In the past 24 hours, 59 more people succumbed to the disease, taking the death toll to 7,803. 1,214 patients have recovered from the virus during the last 24 hours and 1,867 patients are in critical condition.

According to the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC), with fresh inclusion of the infections in the country the national tally of cases now currently stands at 382,892, whereas, the active cases stood at 42,115.

A total of 41,583 tests were conducted across the country during this period. 332,974 people have recovered from the deadly disease while 5,297,703 samples have been tested thus far.

Comments

comments