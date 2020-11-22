Balochistan reports 45 new cases of COVID-19, three deaths

QUETTA: Balochistan has recorded an increase in novel coronavirus cases with 45 new infections in 24 hours, ARY News reported on Sunday.

The number of active cases of COVID-19 has increased to 593 in the province, health department said in a statement.

Total death count stands at 164 as three more patients succumbed to the disease in the province.

The tally of overall cases of the disease in the province has reached to 16,789 with 45 new cases as health officials tested 697 samples in 24 hours.

Moreover, in academic institutions 17 fresh cases reported in last 24 hours soaring total cases in schools and colleges in the province to 945, according to the health department.

Overall recoveries have reached to 16,008 as 18 more patients of the novel coronavirus recuperated in Balochistan.

The provincial health department earlier said that the positivity rate of COVID-19 hiked from 1.1 pc to 6.2 pc in the province in the current month amid the second wave of COVID-19.

As the country is witnessing a sharp increase in coronavirus cases since the start of the second wave, the Covid-19 positivity rate has soared to 6.8 per cent.

As many as 38,983 samples were tested during the past 24 hours, out of which 2,665 turned out to be positive, according to the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC).

The infection claimed 59 more lives across the country during this period, lifting the death toll from the disease to 7,662. The number of active Covid-19 cases increased to 36,683.

A total of 374,173 confirmed cases have been reported in country while 329,828 have recovered thus far. Moreover, 653 of the patients under treatment are said to be in critical condition.

