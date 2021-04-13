Balochistan reports 76 Covid-19 cases, two deaths in 24 hours

QUETTA: Balochistan Health Department has reported two more deaths and 76 positive cases of novel coronavirus in the province, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

Overall deaths by coronavirus in the province has reached to 217.

According to a spokesperson for the health department, Covid-19 positive cases have been reported in five districts of the province. Nine cases have been reported in educational institutions, spokesperson stated.

“The ratio of the positive tests in the province, has been 7.91 percent,” according to the provincial health department.

The tally of active cases in Balochistan currently stands at 783, while the aggregate of confirmed cases has soared to 20,397, government spokesperson stated.

Coronavirus has claimed 118 more lives in Pakistan during the past 24 hours, taking the overall death toll to 15,619, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

The latest statistics of the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) showed the COVID-19 has claimed 118 more lives and 4,318 fresh infections were reported during the period.

During the period of a day, the total count of active cases was recorded at 76,034 and the rate of positive cases stood at 8.54 per cent.

The health facilities across the country conducted 50,520 coronavirus detection tests, taking the total number of COVID-19 tests to 10,829,994 since the first case was reported.

