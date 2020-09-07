Balochistan reports another polio case, national tally jumps to 69

QUETTA: Another polio case has been reported in Balochistan on Monday, ARY News reported, citing sources.

According to well-informed sources within the health department, the case was reported in district Pashin of Balochistan, where a 15-month old baby girl was confirmed battling with the crippling disease.

With the latest detection of poliovirus case in Balochistan, the number in the province so far this year has reached to 18, while national tally has jumped to 69.

The samples of the infected child were taken on August 20.

Last week, a new case of poliovirus was detected in Balochistan. The 34-month-old boy had been detected infected with the poliovirus in Pashin’s Union Council, Ali Zai.

Read more: Africa declared polio-free after decades of campaigning: WHO

On Aug 15, Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa and Co-Chair of the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation Bill Gates, in a telephonic conversation, had discussed Pakistan’s Covid-19 response and resumption of polio eradication campaign said the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) in a statement.

Bill Gates appreciated the Pakistan Army for supporting government efforts to contain the coronavirus pandemic and Pakistan’s success against Covid-19 despite resource constraint.

They discussed safe start of polio eradication campaign and efforts needed for this purpose, said the ISPR.

