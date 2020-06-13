QUETTA: Hotels and restaurants reopened in Balochistan on Saturday after nearly a two-and-half-month-long hiatus due to the coronavirus lockdown, ARY News reported.

According to a notification issued, hotels and restaurants will have to follow the standard operating procedures (SOPs), laid down by the provincial government.

It has been made mandatory for all staff working in hotels, restaurants to wear masks and gloves, while table s are limited to four customers, it added.

Last week, Public transport in Balochistan was resumed after a lengthy closure due to coronavirus outbreak.

Government of Balochistan on Sunday had formally announced the resumption of public transportation in the province.

Inter-provincial and inter-district transport had been allowed to commute under strict adherence of government’s standard operating procedures (SOPs).

The notification also stated that the presence of hand sanitizers must be ensured inside buses and coaches and all passengers must be check for fever before boarding.

It is pertinent to mention here that the number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Pakistan has jumped to 132,405 after detection of record 6,472 new infections in last 24 hours.

According to the latest data released by the National Command and Operation Center, the death toll from COVID-19 is currently recorded at 2,551 with 88 more virus-related deaths reported in the past 24 hours

According to NCOC, 49,256 cases have been detected in Sindh, 50,087 in Punjab, 16,415 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 7,866 in Balochistan, 7,163 in Islamabad, 574 in Azad Jammu and Kashmir and 1044 in Gilgit Baltistan.

