Balochistan experiences sub-zero temperatures after snowfall

QUETTA: The snowfall in various parts of Balochistan has plunged minimum temperature in northern parts of the province, ARY News reported on Thursday.

The mercury dropped to minus-11 Celsius in Kalat, while minus 10 in Ziarat valley and minus nine in provincial capital city Quetta, according to weather reports.

Moreover, minimum temperature in the port city Karachi dropped to eight degree Celsius today, according to Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD).

The weather will remain cold and dry with occasional gusty winds in the city. A windy weather with 30-40 KM per hour wind speed was earlier predicted for Karachi and Hyderabad.

The mercury could drop to 04 – 06 ºCelsius in Hyderabad this week, the weather department earlier forecast.

The met office had also forecast extremely cold weather in Karachi and other parts of Sindh as minimum temperature will likely to remain below normal in the region.

According to an earlier weather forecast of the PMD, the country to experience drastic fall in temperatures from December 15.

A frosty wave will affect various parts of Pakistan from December 25 or 26, resulting in drop of Mercury to one or two degree Celsius to minus-one or two in various parts, according to the weather office.

In the last week of year 2020, Siberian winds are expected to enter in the country on December 28 or 29 affecting the normal routine life. The cold wave could break 52 years record of the lowest temperature in the country, accord to the forecast.

