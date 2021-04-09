Balochistan teachers boycott matric exams

CHAMAN: The protesting teachers of Balochistan on Friday boycotted matriculation exams in favour of their demands, said the provincial education department, ARY News reported.

The teachers under the banner of Balochistan Employees and Workers Grand Alliance have been protesting and demanding a pay increase.

A large number of students was witnessed outside different schools in the Chaman. The students kept waiting on for their paper of Arts, but teachers did not show up, the education department spokesperson said.

Meanwhile, a partial boycott of the matriculation examination was witnessed in various parts of the province. The teachers have vowed to continue their sit-in until their demands are met.

A spokesman for the Balochistan Employees and Workers Grand Alliance said that the sit-in would continue till the acceptance of their demand. “Provincial government should issue a notification about acceptance of our demand because we do not believe in its assurances,” he said.

Comments

comments