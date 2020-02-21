Web Analytics
No ban on export of tomatoes, potatoes imposed

tomatoes-potatoes

ISLAMABAD: Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Firdous Ashiq Awan on Friday rejected reports that the government has imposed a ban on export of tomatoes and potatoes.

Taking to Twitter, she clarified the federal cabinet only baned export of onions in view of the Economic Coordination Committee’s decision.

Some sections of media misreported the matter, which needed clarification, she explained.

