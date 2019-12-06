Art is priceless and has no rule- is what some people say and believe.

And two art lovers proved it when they bought art pieces titled ‘Comedian’ with bananas duct-taped to wall worth $120,000 each.

A single banana duct-taped to a wall by Italian artist Maurizio Cattelan fascinated some art devotees while baffling others.

The work’s first edition apparently came from a local Miami supermarket and sold to a Frenchman for United States (US)$120,000 by Perrotin, an international art gallery, according to Artnet.com.

A second edition also sold to another Frenchman for the same price, while Artnet‘s article goes on to cite that a third edition of the art will reportedly sell for an even higher price at $150,000 USD.



The mind behind the work of art is 59-year-old Italian artist Maurizio Cattelan, who said that that banana was not only part of international trade but also a product used regularly in our daily lives.

Read More: Farmers kill dog-like bats attacking agriculture farms in Sujawal village

“People slipping from banana peels are also part of funny incidents that happen in our daily lives,” he said.

The owner initially wanted to make a banana sculpture from bronze, however, failure in initial attempts forced him to purchase three bananas from a nearby supermarket and duct-tape them in the wall.

Comments

comments