Bangash explains why govt decided to recruit 1,900 lecturers via KPPSC

PESHAWAR: The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa chief minister’s Special Assistant on Information Kamran Bangash says the reason for recruiting 1,900 lecturers through the KP Public Service Commission is to ensure transparency in the recruitment process.

Taking to Twitter, Bangash said some reservations about the decision to engage the KPPSC for the recruitment have been expressed, which the government will forward to its chairman to address them.

“The KPPSC is an autonomous and reliable institution. There will be no compromise over merit,” he said.

Earlier, the KP Finance Department agreed to create such a large number of posts of lecturers (BPS-17) in various colleges of the province with effect from December 1, the department said in a letter written to the provincial Higher Education Commission (HEC) lately.

The new recruitment will cost the provincial kitty over Rs522 million during the current fiscal year.

Kamran Bangash reiterated that Prime Minister Imran Khan’s dream of investing in humans will be fulfilled. A total of 1,900 teachers were being recruited at a college level, he added.

Comments

comments