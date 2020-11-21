Bank loans case: Arrest warrant of Nawaz Sharif’s cousins issued

LAHORE: A banking court has issued arrest warrant of Nawaz Sharif’s cousins in the case related to defaulting on bank loans worth Rs700 million, ARY News reported on Saturday.

The court ordered authorities to produce the accused including Shahid Shafi, Tariq Shafi, Javed Shafi, Ali Pervaiz and Ibrahim Tariq in the next hearing on November 27. The arrest warrant was issued by the court over their continuous absence in the hearings.

Earlier on November 6, the banking court had summoned cousins of former prime minister Nawaz Sharif on November 20 for indicting them, however, they did not show up.

On September 24, a banking court had issued non-bailable arrest warrants to the accused of not complying with the orders in cases against them for allegedly defaulting on bank loans.

Tariq Shafi, Javed Shafi and others had been nominated in the petition filed by the banks. It stated that the loans were not being cleared by the accused persons for many years. It sought orders for initiating legal action against the nominated person.

Comments

comments