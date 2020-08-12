Bank robber killed after accidentally slicing his neck with electric cutter in India

A bank robber was killed after accidentally slicing his neck with an electric cutter he used to break into a vault in India.

According to the police, a man, whose name has not yet been released, broke into the Ujjivan Small Finance Bank in Vadodara, west of India, at the weekend.

The robber used the electric cutter to gain entry at around 12.45am before cutting open the safety vault. But before he could make off with the contents of the vault, police say he accidentally turned the cutter on and slashed his throat.

Authorities believe he tripped in the dark, pulling on the wire which turned the machine.

The bank’s security team, based in Chennai, had already spotted the robber on CCTV and alerted the branch manager Prashant Sharma to his presence. Sharma rushed to the bank where he discovered the robber dead in a pool of blood.

The police were called and a patrolling van scrambled to the scene.

Officers are waiting for the man’s family to formally identify him before naming him to the public.

A cause of accidental death was recorded, and police also registered a burglary offence attempt.

