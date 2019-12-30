Banks to remain closed for public on Wednesday

KARACHI: The State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) will remain closed for public dealing on Wednesday, January 1, 2020, which will be observed as ‘Bank Holiday’.

All banks /Development Finance Institutions (DFIs)/microfinance banks (MFBs) shall, therefore, remain closed for public dealing on the above date, the SBP said in a statement.

However, all employees of banks /DFIs/ MFBs will attend the office as usual.

Meanwhile, the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) has announced that the authorized branches of National Bank of Pakistan (NBP), as well as field offices of SBP banking services corporation (SBP-BSC), will observe extended banking hours up to 9:00 P.M. on Tuesday, December 31st in order to facilitate the collection of Government receipts/duties/taxes.

According to the press release issued by SBP, all banks are advised to keep their concerned branches open on Tuesday till such time that is necessary to facilitate the special clearing for Government transactions.

