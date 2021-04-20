Banned BLA terrorist arrested in Karachi: CTD spokesperson

KARACHI: The Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) has arrested an alleged terrorist associated with banned outfit, Balochistan Liberation Army (BLA), during a raid conducted near Northern Bypass of Karachi, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

The CTD spokesperson said that an AK-47 rifle was also recovered from the possession of the BLA terrorist identified as Muhammad Asif Brohi alias Don.

Brohi was involved in different cases of abduction for ransom in Karachi and Balochistan, as well as murder, attempted murder, extortion and other crimes. He made revelations during the interrogation that he received weapons training from a BLA centre in the Wadh area of Balochistan.

He confessed killing seven people from 2011 to 2019, as well as admitting to carrying out abduction for ransom activities for 16 times between 2012 and 2017. He told the interrogators that he had received heavy ransom up to Rs50.7 million during the five years after kidnapping traders and businesspersons.

