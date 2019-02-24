ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Sunday said that the vibrant bar associations have a key role in ensuring rule of law in the country.

In a felicitation message to newly elected members of High Court Bar Associations across the country, PM Khan said bars also play an important part in strengthening the institutions and promotion of the democratic norms.

The premier expressed optimism that the new leadership will play its due role for further strengthening the justice system.

He also hoped that the new leadership will work side by side with government to extend its reforms agenda.

Prime Minister Imran Khan on (December 19, 2018) had directed the law minister to look into the lawyers’ demand of constituting Lahore High Court (LHC) bench in Faisalabad for speedy justice.

These directives were issued by the PM, while meeting with a delegation of the lawyers from Faisalabad, who called on him at prime minister’s office in Islamabad.

The lawyers apprised prime minister about difficulties being faced by the people of Faisalabad, having population of 200million, in pursuance of their legal matters.

“The residents have to travel to Lahore for hearing of their cases,” the lawyers continued.

On the occasion, Prime Minister Imran Khan directed Law Minister, Faroogh Naseem and Attorney General of Pakistan, Anwar Mansoor Khan, who were present in the meeting, to review demand of lawyers’ for formation of LHC’s bench in Faisalabad.

“The top court and the stakeholders should be consulted into the matter,” the PM directed the law minister.

