Barracuda: Int’l marine exercise to commence from December 2

The 10th international marine exercise, Barracuda, will commence from December 2 which is being organised by Pakistan Maritime Security Agency (PMSA) under the guidance of Pakistan Navy, the spokesperson said.

The marine exercise aimed the protection of the sea and marine lives which will be participated by 25 foreign observe over special invitations. The drills will be continued till December 4 in Karachi.

The aim of the exercise is to rehearse the anti-oil spill procedures and contingency mechanism, PMSA spokesperson added.

A video in this regard had also been released earlier in which the significance of sea, protection of marine lives and importance of the sea to human development have been highlighted.

Comments

comments