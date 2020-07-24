Barrister Farogh Naseem sworn in as federal law minister

ISLAMABAD: Barrister Farogh Naseem has been sworn in as a Federal Minister for Law on Friday, ARY News reported.

The oath taking ceremony was held at Aiwan-e-Sadr Islamabad, in which President Dr. Arif Alvi administered the oath to Farogh Naseem.

It is pertinent to mention here that Federal Minister for Law Barrister Farogh Naseem resigned from his post on June 01 to represent the government in the Justice Qazi Faez Isa case before the Supreme Court.

The law minister sent his resignation letter to the Prime Minister of Pakistan Imran Khan for approval.

Law minister represented federation after the Attorney General for Pakistan, Khalid Javed, recused himself from representing the federal government in the presidential reference filed against Justice Qazi Faez Isa.

Last year in November, Law Minister also resigned from the post to represent Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Jawed Bajwa as a lawyer in extension case before the Supreme Court (SC).

