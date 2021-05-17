‘Baseless’ accusations erode trust, Pakistan tells Afghanistan

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan on Monday dismissed allegations made by Afghan leadership as “baseless”.

“Pakistan has conveyed its serious concerns to the Afghan side by making a strong demarche with the Ambassador of Afghanistan in Islamabad on the recent irresponsible statements and baseless allegations made by the Afghan leadership,” Foreign Office spokesperson Zahid Hafiz Chaudhri said in a statement.

He emphasised that groundless accusations erode trust and vitiate the environment between the two brotherly countries and disregard constructive role being played by Pakistan in facilitating the Afghan peace process.

The Afghan side has been urged to effectively utilise the available forums like Afghanistan-Pakistan Action Plan for Peace and Solidarity (APAPPS) to address all bilateral issues.

On May 12, Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa said Pakistan sincerely supported the peace process and a prosperous, stable and peaceful Afghanistan is in the best interest of the region in general and Pakistan in particular.

In a meeting with US Charge d’ Affaires Angela Aggeler who called on him at GHQ, the army chief hoped for greater Pak-US bilateral cooperation in all domains in future. The US dignitary acknowledged and appreciated Pakistan’s continuous efforts and support for peace and stability in the region and pledged to further enhance bilateral relations between both countries.

