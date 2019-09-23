Bat-Signal fires up in 15 cities to celebrate Batman’s 80th anniversary

It’s no joker. The night lit up Saturday around the world with the famous bat signal to mark a special anniversary for Batman.

DC Comics carried off a celebration of Batman Day to mark the 80th anniversary of the appearance of crimefighter Bruce Wayne and his masked identity.

Fan gatherings happened all over the world. But the most ambitious party plan was the illumination of the bat signal.

It started at Fed Square in Melbourne, Australia. The signal is also appearing in 13 other cities, including Tokyo, Berlin, Rome, Paris, London, Montreal, Sao Paulo and Johannesburg, as well New York City’s Domino Sugar Refinery.

Los Angeles also celebrated with a fan experience concert and the Batman Inaugural 5K run.

