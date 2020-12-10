PML-N prepares baton-wielding force for Lahore PDM rally

LAHORE: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) has formed a special baton-wielding force for the protection of the participants in the Pakistan Democratic Movement’s (PDM) rally in Lahore, ARY News reported on Thursday.

The PML-N has geared-up its preparations to face the power of the state and formed a special baton-wielding force. In this context, a truck loaded with the sticks has reached Jati Umra.

The force will ensure the protection of the participants of the PDM rally in Lahore that is scheduled to take place on December 13.

The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Wednesday had rejected a writ petition seeking a ban on the upcoming public gathering of the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) in Lahore on December 13.

Justice Jawad Hasan of LHC dismissed the petition filed by Advocate Nadeem Sarwar, who cited the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC), PDM, PML-N and PPP, as respondents in the petition.

In a 14-page judgment, the bench maintained that petitioners are not political workers and neither intend to attend any political meeting, therefore, there is no possibility of Petitioner being infected by the COVID. The court termed the plea non-maintainable and dismissed it.

