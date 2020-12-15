Web Analytics
BDS defuses ‘explosive device’ near Bilawal Chowrangi in Karachi

bds explosive device bilawal chowrangi karachi police

KARACHI: The bomb disposal squad (BDS) officials have defused a ‘remote-controlled explosive device’ attached with a magnet from a vehicle near Bilawal Chowrangi in the metropolis, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

Two unidentified men on a motorcycle have planted ‘a remote-controlled explosive device attached with a magnet’ on a vehicle parked near Bilawal Chowrangi (roundabout) in Karachi.

The discovery of the suspicious thing created panic among citizens who were present at the locality. Police teams have immediately rushed to the site and summoned the Bomb Disposal Squad at the scene.

Police told the media that they found ‘black-coloured explosive material’ in the device.

After the BDS officials came in, the explosive device was defused after being removed from the vehicle.

More to follow ……………..

