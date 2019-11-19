Viral ‘bee’ becomes latest Instagram sensation
The latest sensation on Instagram is bee. Yes you have heard it right!
Reportedly, the first insect influencer, the bee is taking the internet by storm with unique photographs and a very important message- help save the world’s bees.
After spending the whole summer pollinating flowers to prepare cold days, I can finally enjoy wandering around and taking nice pictures. 😜 What are you planning to do today? 💛 #bee #bees #beefund #beenfluencer #savethebees #beesofinstagram #buzzforbees #beekeeping #followme #picoftheday #weeklyfluff #paris #parismaville #parisianlifestyle #paris_focus_on #pariscartepostale #parisgram #strikeapose #autumncolors #loveautaumn #galerievivienne
The foundation works on the issue of protecting the flying insect and several of the foundation’s posts urge people to save their population. Many of B’s posts also carry fun facts and information about the insect.
Bees, who are active pollinators- the ones that causes plants to make fruit or seeds, play a pivotal role in our food supply.
However, the bee population has been reducing and factors like with the use of pesticides and intensive farming techniques are blamed for it.
So cool this entertaining and cooperative garden at @laposte’s. Some postmen friends have installed a new thyme planter for bees. Thyme is important for bees because it produces an essential nectar. Thank you @laposte for your commitment. P.S.: As you can see, postmen also love puns. Bzzzzz!!! 😜
‘B’ depicts a bee in its images who travels to exotic places and also gives us travel goals. But, this is not about the places where bee resides but the constant insight that it gives us regarding the requirements for the survival of its community.
In one of the post with hashtags summer day, heatwave and hot summer, it reads ‘Bring me back there, with more sea and less heat! How are you guys facing the heat wave?
Did you know that @LaPoste there are some lovely envelopes… to plant! If you receive one, go ahead and plant it like I did this summer. Or save it till spring, the perfect time to bloom your spaces! Every planted flower is a step towards bee protection. Thank you @LaPoste, your commitment is so appreciated. 🌸🐝.