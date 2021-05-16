Veteran politician Begum Nasim Wali Khan dies, confirms family  

CHARSADDA: Veteran politician Begum Nasim Wali Khan breathed her last on Wednesday at the age of 88, ARY NEWS reported quoting a confirmation from the family members.

According to family members, Begum Nasim Wali Khan, who was suffering from diabetes and cardiac issues, died on Sunday. “Namaz-e-Janaza will be offered in Charsadda and its timings and place will be announced later,” they said.

Begum Nasim Wali Khan was the wife of ANP leader Khan Abdul Wali Khan and stepmother of incumbent ANP chief Asfandyar Wali Khan.

Being the first woman from the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) to get elected as a lawmaker, she was elected member of the National Assembly once and member of the provincial assembly three times.

She has also served as the head of the Awami National Party (ANP).

