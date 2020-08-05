Beirut citizens have captured the terrorising footages of pre and post moments of a huge explosion in a warehouse in Lebanon’s capital yesterday while one such video showed a father trying to pacify his terrified son in his arms inside the living room as the building trembled with the shock waves.

The CCTV footage of the living room showed that a young boy clung to his father and being pacified in his arms moments later the explosion violently shook the building. Later, the father pushed his son under the table to keep him safe.

This video is being shared widely on social media platforms by the netizens.

😳 😳😳😳😳 Watch how this brave father protects his son during today’s explosion in Beirut. Praying for Beirut and rest of the world 🙏🙏 #beirut #lebanon #prayforlebanon pic.twitter.com/BNYaxudP5p — Thereportng (@thereportng) August 5, 2020

According to Reuters, Lebanese rescue teams pulled out bodies and hunted for missing in the wreckage of buildings on Wednesday as investigations blamed negligence for a massive warehouse explosion that sent a devastating blast wave across Beirut, killing at least 135.

More than 5,000 other people were injured in Tuesday’s explosion at Beirut port, Health Minister Hamad Hassan said, and up to 250,000 were left without homes fit to live in after shockwaves smashed building facades, sucked furniture out into streets and shattered windows miles inland.

Hassan said tens of people remained missing. Prime Minister Hassan Diab declared three days of mourning from Thursday.

The explosion was the most powerful ever to rip through Beirut, a city still scarred by civil war that ended three decades ago and reeling from an economic meltdown and a surge in coronavirus infections. The blast rattled buildings on the Mediterranean island of Cyprus, about 100 miles (160 km) away.

