A large explosion rocked the Lebanese capital Beirut on Tuesday, shattering windows of surrounding buildings and sending a huge plume of smoke billowing into the sky, AFP correspondents said.

The loud blast in Beirut’s port area was felt across large parts of the city.

Stunning video shows explosions just minutes ago at Beirut port pic.twitter.com/ZjltF0VcTr — Borzou Daragahi 🖊🗒 (@borzou) August 4, 2020

