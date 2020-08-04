Huge explosion rocks Lebanese capital Beirut
A large explosion rocked the Lebanese capital Beirut on Tuesday, shattering windows of surrounding buildings and sending a huge plume of smoke billowing into the sky, AFP correspondents said.
The loud blast in Beirut’s port area was felt across large parts of the city.
https://t.co/bUPKM7hsIY https://t.co/t22dQ6yXI3
— yaxyn (@yaxynn) August 4, 2020
Stunning video shows explosions just minutes ago at Beirut port pic.twitter.com/ZjltF0VcTr
— Borzou Daragahi 🖊🗒 (@borzou) August 4, 2020
DEVELOPING STORY…. MORE TO FOLLOW