Web Analytics
The news is by your side.


Huge explosion rocks Lebanese capital Beirut

Beirut explosion

A large explosion rocked the Lebanese capital Beirut on Tuesday, shattering windows of surrounding buildings and sending a huge plume of smoke billowing into the sky, AFP correspondents said.

The loud blast in Beirut’s port area was felt across large parts of the city.

DEVELOPING STORY…. MORE TO FOLLOW

Comments

comments

You might also like
International

N. Korea has ‘probably’ developed nuclear devices to fit ballistic…

Health

Indonesia eyes production of 250 million doses a year of coronavirus vaccine

ScienceTechnology

Scientists develop “electronic skin” capable of recreating sense of touch

International

Taiwan provisionally approves dexamethasone as COVID-19 treatment


ARY NEWS URDU