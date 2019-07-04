ISLAMABAD: The Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Political Affairs, Naeemul Haque, confirmed on Thursday that eight Benami (undeclared) properties which were seized in Sindh a day ago, belong to Pakistan People Party co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari.

In a Twitter post, Haque shared a document of Federal Board of Revenue, Karachi, which states the details of undeclared assets seized on Wednesday.

Zardaris Benami assets seized. pic.twitter.com/xxIrO68fOr — Naeem ul Haque (@naeemul_haque) July 4, 2019

In the document, the properties belong to various companies and as per the Joint Investigation Team’s report in the money laundering case against PPP leaders, all these firms are owned by Omni Group.

The Omni Group is headed by Zardari’s close aide Anwar Majeed, who is one of the accused besides the former president in the money laundering case.

Also, the name of Nadeem Khan surfaced as the front-man of Zardari in the JIT report. One of the properties mentioned in the document is associated with Nadeem Khan.

Yesterday, acting upon the directives of Prime Minister Imran Khan over asset declaration, the FBR formally started seizing undeclared properties in the country.

Senator Chaudhry Tanvir belonging to Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) had benami property registered in the name of his servants which has been ceased by FBR making him the first person to have his undeclared assets confiscated by the institute.

Comments

comments