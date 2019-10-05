Benami property: NAB serves notice to a widow in Karachi

KARACHI: After benami bank accounts cases, a case of benami property has been reported in Karachi on Saturday, ARY News reported.

As per details, the National Accountability Bureau’s (NAB) Combined Investigation Team (CIT) has served notice to a widow, living in the city’s area of Shah Faisal Colony, over owning a 320-yards plot near Kidney Hill Park.

She has been asked to appear before NAB Rawalpindi to explain how she bought the property in Karachi’s expensive area.

According to the NAB sources, the plot was allotted during the tenure of former DG Parks Liaquat Qaimkhani through China cutting. The value of the plot is said to be around rs.800mn.

The widow and her family become shocked after seeing the summon of the bureau. Talking to ARY News, the woman said, a notice under her name has been received by the NAB, but the plot is not her property.

She further said her economic condition is not that much sound, so she can travel to Islamabad, to appear before the anti-graft watchdog body.“The NAB should arrange fare for me to travel to Islamabad”, she stated.

The woman said if she was owner of that much expensive plot, was she been living in Shah Faisal Colony along with her brother?

