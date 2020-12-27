Benazir’s vision lives on in form of PDM: Bilawal

LARKANA: Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Chairperson Bilawal Bhutto Zardari paid a glowing tribute to former prime minister Benazir Bhutto on her 13th martyrdom anniversary.

In his message on the eve of the martyrdom anniversary, the PPP chairman said that Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto remained a model daughter, sister, wife, mother and ruler of hearts in the Islamic world, and her loss will be felt for centuries in unbiased history.

Mr Bhutto-Zardari said that the former premier not only inspired women in a male-dominated society but she unified the whole nation and led it valiantly during the struggle for restoration of democracy and human rights.

“Her vision lives on in the form of Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) as she had challenged the dictatorial forces that, ‘You can imprison a man, but not an idea. You can exile a man, but not an idea. You can kill a man, but not an idea,” he added.

The PPP chairman said that from bringing in ballistic missile technology to strengthening national defence, from provision of land to landless women farmers to the establishment of First Women Bank, to establishing separate women police stations to introducing anti-polio vaccination, creating employment opportunities, striving for basic freedoms for the people, she spent every moment of her life for working for the nation and its poor citizens, youth, children, and women.

He said that the slain PPP leader struggled for the rights of downtrodden masses, empowerment of women and the marginalized, braving solitary confinement, imprisonment, victimisation and character-assassinations, but never fell silent. “The forces of darkness finally killed her through a conspiracy but they couldn’t defeat her even, after her martyrdom,” he added.

Bilawal Bhutto Zardari pledged that the mission left behind by Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto and Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto will continue to be pursued vigorously with every sacrifice and asked the Party workers to get ready for a grand struggle for the restoration of true democracy, the supremacy of the Constitution and the Parliament together with full empowerment of the people of the country.

