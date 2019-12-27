Benazir Bhutto was strongest chain of Federation of Pakistan: Bilawal

KARACHI: PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari in a message on the death anniversary of his mother, former prime minister and party chairperson Benazir Bhutto said she was the strongest chain of Federation of Pakistan.

“Those who assassinated her had planned to break the chain but failed due to “Pakistan Khappe” slogan of President Asif Ali Zardari soon after the national tragedy,” he said, paying rich tribute to her.

He said the people of Pakistan would never forget their brave leader, who sacrificed everything for the country and for the rights of its downtrodden and barefoot masses. As a young daughter whose father and the most popular leader Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto was hanged by a dictator, she fought bravely for the ideals her father embraced the gallows for, he added.

Mr Bhutto-Zardari said she led the followers of ex-PM Zulfikar Ali Bhutto into an untiring struggle against the brutal tyrant in shape of Zia. She suffered solitary confinement, imprisonments and forced exiles while fighting for restoration of democracy.

He pointed out that Benazir Bhutto defeated the dictatorship and was given power under compulsion after its remnants failed to completely hijack the 1988 general elections. After elections, as prime minister, she ordered the release of all the political prisoners in the country and launched programmes for the development of the country and the masses, he added.

The PPP chairman said that programmes covering health, education, poverty eradication, women development and defence, she launched, put the country onto the path to progress and prosperity.

“The ballistic missile programme made our defence invincible in the wake of the nuclear programme launched by her father Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto before his judicial murder.”

He reiterated his commitment to the mission of Benazir Bhutto and pledged that he would continue the struggle with the support of Pakistani masses and the Party supporters. He added Benazir Bhutto would continue to live in the hearts and minds of the people as her legacy would never be forgotten in the history of Pakistan and her struggle for democracy, human rights and peaceful society.

