Bernie Sanders deeply concerned about situation in occupied Kashmir

HOUSTON: US presidential contender from Democratic Party Bernie Sanders has said he was deeply concerned about the situation in Kashmir and called for immediate removal of the communication blockade in occupied Kashmir.

Speaking at the Islamic Society of North America (ISNA) conference in Houston, Sanders said, “India’s action [in Kashmir] is unacceptable,” criticizing its crackdown in Kashmir, revoking its special status.”

He said he is deeply concerned about this situation in Kashmir where the Indian government has revoked Kashmiri autonomy, cracked on dissent and instituted a communications blackout.

Bernie Sanders added, “Even many respected doctors in Indian have acknowledged that the Indian government-imposed restrictions on travel are threatening the life-saving care that patients need.”

“The United States government must speak out boldly in support on international humanitarian law and in support of a UN back a peaceful resolution that respects the will of the Kashmiri people.”

Occupied Kashmir has been under a clampdown since August 5, after the Indian government revoked the special status of the valley.

