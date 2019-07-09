Provision of best healthcare facilities to patients top priority: Dr. Yasmeen Rashid

LAHORE: Punjab Minister for Health Dr. Yasmeen Rashid here on Tuesday said that provision of secure and quality healthcare facilities to the patients of public sector hospitals was her government’s top priority, ARY News reported.

According to a statement issued from the ministry, Dr. Rashid directed to formally train doctors and paramedical staff for to ensure implementation on Punjab Patients Safety Program.

She issued the instruction during a meeting with representatives of World Health Organization at Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department today.

The minister said that training under Punjab Patients Safety Program will be arranged under the supervision of representatives of World Health Organization.

She said that representatives of WHO would briefed the doctors and paramedical staff about the importance of Punjab Patients Safety Program through these training workshops. “The program is an important feature of 10-Year Health Sector Strategy Program,” the minister added.

Primary and Secondary Healthcare Secretary Zahid Akhter Zaman, Special Secretary Mudassir Waheed Malik, Additional Secretary Technical Dr. Asim Altaf and others were present on the occasion.

