Beware! Heatwave undergoing in Karachi with very hot temperatures

KARACHI: The heatwave early warning centre of Pakistan Meteorological Department has issued an alert for the Heatwave in Karachi and suburbs, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

The Met Office has informed that the hot to very hot weather will likely to persist in Karachi from today (31st March) till Saturday, 03rd April. Maximum day temperatures are likely to rise to 39-41 ºCelsius with wind flow generally from north /northeast during the period.

“Usually, an average temperatures remains 32.5 degree Celsius in March,” according to a weather official. The daytime temperatures are expected to remain above normal by 04 to 06°Celsius upto Saturday.

Dust raising winds are expected in the city during the hot spell, Director General Meteorological Department said.

The met department has advised citizens to observe cautions during the hot hours. People have also been advised to avoid exposure to open sun especially during 11:00 am to 4:00 pm, peak heat hours, and use plenty of drinks.

The Met Office had earlier warned that Sindh, Southern Punjab, eastern and southern Balochistan will remain in the grip of very hot and dry weather from Tuesday to to Saturday.

Temperatures are also likely to rise in most sub mountainous areas of the country.

Dusty winds are expected in Sindh and Balochistan during the hot spell.

Met office earlier said that due to change of winds direction from southwest to north or northeast, hot to very hot and dry weather will prevail in Karachi during next four to five days with the maximum temperature likely to reach 40 ºCelsius.

PMD had also predicted suspension of the sea breeze in daytime, which will add to further soaring of the temperature in the port city.

