Beware of rainfall, urban flooding, met office warns Karachi

KARACHI: The port city expected to receive rainfall with thunderstorm on Monday as Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has also warned of urban flooding during the upcoming wet spell, ARY News reported on Sunday.

The city authorities facing an uphill task to clear the drains ahead of the rainy spell.

Power utility, K-electric, has yet to complete earthing of electricity poles ahead of the rainfall. It is to be mentioned here that around 49 people had died by electrocution in heavy rainfall in Karachi last year.

A westerly wave is expected to reach the city on Monday (tomorrow).

The Met Office has said that rainfall can start in the evening or night tomorrow.

The Met office said that the Monsoon currents are expected to strengthen in Sindh that may generate Widespread Rain-Wind/Thundershowers in Sindh particularly Karachi, Hyderabad, Thatta, Badin, Sanghar, Mirpurkhas, Tharparkar, Umarkot, Jamshoro and Dadu from the next week.

The rainy spell likely to continue till Tuesday and few heavy falls are also expected during the period, according to the forecast.

Heavy rainfalls may generate urban flooding in Karachi, Thatta, Badin and Hyderabad on Monday and Tuesday, PMD earlier warned advising concerned authorities to take precautionary measures and remain alert during the forecast period.

“Before the monsoon, there is also a possibility of dust storms and gusty winds blowing at a speed of between 20-30 nautical miles. The rainfall is likely to continue in intervals until the early hours of the morning on July 8,” a weather official said.

The official advised citizens that were out of their homes during the dust storm to seek shelter, adding,

“Don’t stand underneath billboards or trees during the dust storm.”

