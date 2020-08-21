BHC directs DCs for scrutiny of Balochistan fake domiciles

QUETTA: Balochistan High Court on Friday directed Commissioners and deputy commissioners for screening of fake domiciles, ARY News reported.

A division bench of the BHC headed by Chief Justice Jamal Khan Mandokhel and also comprising of Justice Hameed Baloch heard a petition with regard to issuance of fake domiciles of Balochistan.

Senior lawyer Sajid Tareen, who has been among several petitioners, also appeared before the court in the hearing.

Chief Justice Jamal Mandokhel while hearing the petition remarked that the right of local people have been plundered with fake domiciles. The top judge said that all departments should demonstrate seriousness over this sensitive issue.

The Commissioners and Deputy Commissioners should thoroughly scrutinize authenticity of domiciles, the chief justice said.

Deputy Commissioners of all districts should inform the Advocate General with weekly review reports on the issue.

The bench later adjourned the hearing until September 23.

The petition was filed in the high court over complaints of issuance of fake domiciles from government offices.

It is pertinent to be mentioned here that the Sindh government has also constituted a high-powered committee to probe the issuance of allegedly fake domiciles to non-residents of the province.

