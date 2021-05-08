Bid to smuggle heroin concealed in garment parcel foiled

KARACHI: Pakistan Customs foiled on Saturday a bid to smuggle heroin to the United Kingdom (UK).

Officials of the Customs Airport Collectorate visited the international mail office located at II Chandrigar Road. During checking, heroin was discovered in a garment parcel destined for Birmingham.

The drug worth around Rs19 million in the international market was concealed in a baby jacket, Collector Customs Airport Irfan Rehman said.

He said the parcel has been taken into custody with an FIR registered against a resident of Peshawar, who booked the parcel.

Earlier, the Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) had thwarted a narcotics smuggling bid at the Allama International Airport Lahore.

According to a spokesperson for the ANF, officials at the airport’s cargo office checked a suspicious parcel and discovered heroin concealed in small decoration pieces. The seized drug weighed 2.214 kilogrammes, he said.

