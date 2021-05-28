Web Analytics
Bid to smuggle hashish cunningly hidden in watermelons foiled

RAWALPINDI: The Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) foiled smuggling bids by conducting raids in different parts of Punjab and seized narcotics worth hundreds of thousands of rupees.

A team of the ANF seized 20 kilogrammes of hashish from two passengers who were travelling on a bus from Quetta to Sargodha near Chashma Barrage in Mianwali. They had cunningly hidden hashish in watermelons.

The alleged drug peddlers, identified as Mohammad Akmal and Sibtain, both residents of Sargodha, were taken into custody.

In a separate raid on a Sialkot post office, the ANF seized 400 grams of heroin from a parcel. The drug was concealed in gloves. Naimat Ali Asim, a resident of Sialkot, had booked the parcel for Australia.

Earlier, the Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) had thwarted a narcotics smuggling bid at the Allama International Airport Lahore.

According to a spokesperson for the ANF, officials at the airport’s cargo office checked a suspicious parcel and discovered heroin concealed in small decoration pieces. The seized drug weighed 2.214 kilogrammes, he said.

