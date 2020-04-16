Bid to transport 36 passengers to Mansehra from Karachi in a truck foiled

KARACHI: The police on Wednesday foiled a bit to transport as many as 36 passengers via truck to Mansehra in city’s area of Hyderi, ARY News reported.

There is a ban on the inter-city transport in Sindh in a bid to control over spread of the coronavirus.

As per details, a truck was intercepted in Karachi’s area of Hyderi by the police, when it was on the way to Mansehra. During checking 36 passengers were recovered from the vehicle.

The police impounded the vehicle and registered cases against the passengers, who were trying to move to KP despite a ban.

In a similar move reported, last month, the Gadap police had foiled a bid to transport 25 passengers to Hyderabad in a truck, during checking at the check post.

The passengers were kept in police custody for two hours as punishment and then allowed them to leave to their homes. The transporters were charging rs.300 each from the passengers for Hyderabad.

Read more: Intra-city public transport is banned in Sindh: Awais Shah

The police had said a case is being lodged against the truck-driver for violating the travel ban, amid coronavirus fears.

Earlier, Sindh’s transport minister had said 15 transporters had been booked over violations of the lockdown and route permits of 50 vehicles were cancelled.

