Web Analytics
The news is by your side.


Bidding process for Zhob-Kuchlak road underway: Bajwa

ISLAMABAD: Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Lt. Gen (retd) Asim Saleem Bajwa on Sunday said that bidding process for a section of China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) Western Route- Zhob-Kuchlak (Quetta) road is underway.

Taking to Twitter, he said Balochistan people direly need the project that would also open the doors of socio economic development of local people. He added as per plan, Chinese funding for Dera Ismail Khan-Zhob section of CPEC Western route is being processed to be incorporated in upcoming meeting of Joint Coordination Committee (JCC) of CPEC.

Islamabad-Quetta would be connected through expressway on completion of this 210 km project, Bajwa said.

On July 18, Asim Saleem Bajwa had said Sukkur-Hyderabad motorway project will bring a socio-economic revolution in the interior of Sindh.

In a tweet, he said that after completion of 306-kilometer Sukkur-Hyderabad Motorway (M-6), the CPEC Eastern route (Peshawar-Karachi) will also be completed. “306 KMs Sukkur-Hyderabad Motorway (M-6) approved in ECNEC on BOT basis will contribute to the construction boom, socio-economic revolution for interior Sindh,” he added.

Comments

comments

You might also like
Must Read

Asad Khokhar resigns as Punjab wildlife minister

Pakistan

3,249 children under age of 10 infected with coronavirus in Sindh

Pakistan

Pakistan’s first ISO certified police station set up in Sialkot

Must Read

Two men arrested for posting pictures with illegal arms on social media


ARY NEWS URDU