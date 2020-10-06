BIEK announces intermediate science pre-engineering results

KARACHI: The Board of Intermediate Education Karachi (BIEK) has announced the results for intermediate 2020 students of science and pre-engineering groups, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

According to BIEK spokesperson, 32,653 candidates were registered for pre-engineering group’s examination this year, whereas, 32,606 students were declared successful with the rate of 99.86 per cent. It is pertinent to mention here that intermediate annual examinations were not conducted in the current academic year following the spread of coronavirus.

The intermediate students have been awarded marks in accordance with their obtained marks in the previous academic session of F.Sc. Part I (first year) with the additional numbers up to three per cent under the new education policy of the Sindh government.

Result Gazette SER-Part-II-2020-Annual-Final

