Web Analytics
The news is by your side.


BIEK announces intermediate science pre-engineering results

BIEK Results Announced

KARACHI: The Board of Intermediate Education Karachi (BIEK) has announced the results for intermediate 2020 students of science and pre-engineering groups, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

According to BIEK spokesperson, 32,653 candidates were registered for pre-engineering group’s examination this year, whereas, 32,606 students were declared successful with the rate of 99.86 per cent. It is pertinent to mention here that intermediate annual examinations were not conducted in the current academic year following the spread of coronavirus.

The intermediate students have been awarded marks in accordance with their obtained marks in the previous academic session of F.Sc. Part I (first year) with the additional numbers up to three per cent under the new education policy of the Sindh government.

Result Gazette SER-Part-II-2020-Annual-Final

Comments

comments

You might also like
Must Read

Gujranwala ASI arrested after video of him beating up woman goes viral

Pakistan

Fake accounts case: Court extends Liaquat Qaimkhani’s judicial remand

Health

Suspension of gas supply: Govt hospitals given deadline by SSGC

Pakistan

Boxer Girl arrested for motorbike lifting in Karachi


ARY NEWS URDU