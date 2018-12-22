‘Biggest thief’ made PAC chairman: Sheikh Rasheed

ISLAMABAD: Railways Minister Sheikh Rasheed Ahmed on Saturday lashed out at incarcerated leader of the opposition Shehbaz Sharif over his election as chairman of the Public Accounts Committee (PAC).

“The biggest thief has been made chairman of the PAC,” the minister said while speaking to media here today.

He was equally critical of issuance of production orders of Mr Sharif and former railways minister Khawaja Saad Rafique to enable them to attend the National Assembly session, saying, “I’ve never seen such an assembly which issues production orders [of accused] during physical remand.”

Taking a dig at the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) which has announced to launch an agitation movement across the country if its leaders are arrested, the minister said, “A trailer of their protest will run but not film.”

He also billed PPP Co-Chairman Asif Ali Zardari the biggest thief, and lamented in first place, influential people are not arrested in the country, but if they are arrested, they go to hospital.

Mr Rasheeed announced that twenty new trains will be launched next year to facilitate passengers. He said the number of freight trains will also be increased to fifteen by the end of next year.

The minister said a new passenger train, Rehman Baba Express, will soon be launched from Nowshera to Karachi. He said two VIP trains will also be run besides three trains for tourists.

He said employment opportunities will be created for skilled youth in Pakistan Railways.

