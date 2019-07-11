Bike lifter ‘Bacha gang’ busted in Karachi

KARACHI: The police on Thursday busted a bike lifting ‘Bacha gang’ in Karachi and arrested its three members in Azizabad, an area of Karachi.

As per details, three members of the gang were held in a successful action carried out by Azizabad police and seven snatched motorcycles were also recovered from their custody.

Two arrested members of the ‘Bacha gang’ are aged 15-year, and the third one is 13 years old, said the police and added, the gang was selling the lifted bike to a resident of Hub.

The arrested children said they were fond of racing that forced them to lift the bikes.

Back in the month of April, Clifton police had arrested ‘youngest ever’ motorcycle lifters during a raid conducted in Karachi.

Police nabbed Shahid and Suleiman aged only 10 years who were said to be the youngest ever motorcycle lifters caught by the law enforcers, said Superintendent Police Clifton.

SP Clifton Shahai Aziz had said that a mechanic was also arrested after being spotted by the arrested lifters. “The kids are specialised in stealing motorcycles,” she added.

She added that the duo stole up to six motorcycles and they were arrested with help of CCTV footage. Three motorcycles were recovered.

“The stolen bikes were sold out to a mechanic, Saddam,” Aziz added.

