KARACHI: People in Karachi’s Gulshan-e-Iqbal area on Saturday caught a young bike-thief after the bike he tried to steal couldn’t start in time, ARY News reported.

According to a ARY News correspondent Asif Khan, at least two bike thieves tried to steal as many bikes in Gulshan-e-Iqbal area with one managing to escape while another was caught and severely beaten by the people as the bike he tried to run away with didn’t start.

The CCTV footage obtained by ARY News shows that the two young boys came and casually sat on the bikes like they are just resting but within minutes, one of them started one of the bikes and managed to flee, the other, however, tried a lot but the bike didn’t start, making it possible for the people to catch him.

The thief was later handed over to police for investigation while people of the area have expressed strong reservations over the law enforcement agency’s performance as they say that street crimes has seen an alarming increase in the area.

Just last month, Karachi police claimed to have arrested ‘youngest ever’ motorcycle lifters and recovered six motorcycles from them. Clifton police nabbed Shahid and Suleiman aged only 10 years who were said to be the youngest ever motorcycle lifters caught by the law enforcers.

In October 16 last year, police also arrested a 60-year-old man for stealing more than 100 motorcycles from different areas of the city.

The 60-year-old was arrested by Ferozabad police and at least 22 motorcycles were recovered from his custody.

