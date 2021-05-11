WATCH: Biker continues riding with snake entangled around handle

BANGKOK: In a horrific incident, a biker screamed after spotting a snake entangled around the motorbike’s handle and continued riding with one hand in Thailand.

In the night-time video, a biker can be seen struggling to keep going with a green snake entangled around the handle of the motorbike.

Then, the biker finally manages to stop the motorbike and steps aside while continuing to film the snake with a mobile phone camera.

After the biker steps aside, the snake, too, appears to lose interest and sits idle on the handle until the video cuts off. The video has garnered above 1,200 views since it was shared on May 7.

Experts say the snakes entering human habitation is a result of people encroaching into their natural habitats.

