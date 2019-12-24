Bilal Abbas Khan shares throwback childhood pictures

Web Analytics
Pakistani actor Bilal Abbas Khan shared throwback photos from his childhood on social media. 

Taking to Instagram, the Balaa actor shared a series of photos reminiscing his childhood.

In the photos, he can be seen riding his toy bikes, looking adorable. His dressing is on point even during childhood as well.

Fans couldn’t help but shower love and praise on the 27-year-old actor’s childhood photos.

Bilal Abbas made his acting debut in 2016 and is known for his impeccable acting. He has given hit dramas like ARY Digital’s Cheekh and Balaa. He won Best Actor at ARY Media Awards for the latter this year.

