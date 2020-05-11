Bilal Ashraf is glad ‘Ertugrul Ghazi’ was introduced in Pakistan

Renowned actor Bilal Ashraf is also a fan of the much-hyped Turkish epic Dirilis: Ertugrul and has been following the show.

Taking to Twitter, the actor shared he is glad the soap was introduced to local audience via PTV.

“ERTUGRUL is brilliant. Great story and awesome production. Happy to see it was introduced to the local audiences. Film/ Drama is a form of art and needs to be appreciated regardless of where it was made #Ertugrulgazi What do you guys think?” he wrote.

Actress and VJ Anoushey Ashraf also likes the drama. “If we have access to comedies, epics and drama’s from around the world… why not one from Turkey that celebrates history with glory, a little drama and lots of talent,” she said.

The Turkish soap has been dubbed in Urdu and airs on PTV every day at 7:55pm on the request of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

According to him, watching the show will make the youth learn about Islamic history and ethics.

The premier emphasized that there was much more to television than what we have seen in Hollywood and Bollywood.

