Bilal Maqsood dedicates acoustic rendition of ‘Aakhri Alvida’ to Palestine

Bilal Maqsood, half of the now-defunct band Strings, has dedicated a special version of one of the band’s biggest hits to Palestinians living under Israel’s oppressive regime.

Maqsood, 55, took to Instagram to share a video of himself singing an acoustic version of the song Aakhri Alvida, which was first released back in 2007. The talented performer is seen playing the piano as he croons his legendary father Anwar Maqsood’s lyrics.

https://www.instagram.com/p/CPQwFpdFaqV/

“A tribute to all Palestinians living in the fear of each day spent with their loved ones being the last,” Bilal Maqsood wrote, an ode to the song’s lyrics which go: “Yeh aakhri alvida naa ho… (hope this isn’t the last goodbye).”

The chilling lyrics, that became the backdrop for the 2007 Bollywood film Shootout at Lokhandwala’s climax, now fit eerily perfect to the harrowing situation in Palestine under Israeli violence that left more than 200 dead in recent weeks.

